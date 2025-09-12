Practice Rumor Sparks Concern About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback depth chart continues generating debate as rookie Shedeur Sanders remains buried behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders has seen minimal practice opportunities despite being a former projected first-round pick who transformed Colorado’s program during his college career.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo recently questioned the Browns’ handling of Sanders during practice sessions.

The veteran radio host shared a recent report suggesting that the rookie still isn’t receiving meaningful development opportunities.

“I’m hearing Shedeur is not even running scout team. He’s literally watching everyone play. Bailey Zappe’s running scout team? I don’t know if that’s true, that’s what I’m hearing. Why is he on the team? Why is he even here? Why is he on the team if he’s not even running scout team? Somebody better ask Tommy Rees whether Shedeur’s running scout team or not, because I heard he’s not,” Rizzo said.

"I'm hearing Shedeur isn't even running scout team, he's literally watching everyone… why is he on the team, why is he here?," – @TheRealTRizzo on what he's hearing about Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/Mtx6bs0rZL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 11, 2025

Rizzo’s concerns highlight potential issues with Cleveland’s development approach for their third-string quarterback.

Sanders needs practice repetitions to grow as a player, but his current role appears limited to observing from the sidelines during team sessions.

The Browns seem committed to developing Gabriel as their primary backup option behind Flacco.

This focus may explain Sanders’ reduced practice involvement and raises questions about his long-term future in Cleveland.

A potential trade could benefit both parties by giving Sanders opportunities elsewhere while allowing Cleveland to focus resources on their preferred quarterback room.

If the Browns fall out of playoff contention later this season, Sanders may finally receive meaningful snaps alongside Gabriel.

NEXT:

6 Browns Players Appeared On Recent Injury Report