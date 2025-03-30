Andrew Berry Reveals Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns fanbase continues waiting anxiously for updates on linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s recovery status.

The standout defender’s promising 2024 campaign came to an abrupt halt after suffering a serious neck injury during the Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, resulting in hospitalization.

In the months since, he’s undergone extensive medical evaluations and treatment protocols, though specific details about his potential return timeline remain elusive.

General Manager Andrew Berry recently addressed the situation on Sunday, offering some insight while acknowledging significant uncertainty still surrounds the linebacker’s recovery timeline.

“He is progressing, which is a positive. I’ll be honest: It is still a little bit nebulous in terms of what that the timeframe looks like. So we really are trying to deal with it week to week and month to month,” Berry explained, according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

Andrew Berry on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: "He is progressing, which is a positive. I'll be honest: It is still a little bit nebulous in terms of what that the timeframe looks like. So we really are trying to deal with it week to week and month to month." — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 30, 2025

Despite the lack of concrete information, Berry expressed cautious optimism regarding Owusu-Koramoah’s potential availability for the 2025 season.

Before his season-ending injury, Owusu-Koramoah was delivering exceptional production, accumulating 61 tackles, three sacks, and an interception through just eight games.

His absence created a substantial void in the Cleveland defense, and his eventual return could provide the spark the unit needs to regain its dominant form.

However, uncertainty persists regarding his readiness for the beginning of next season.

The Cleveland Browns leadership team, including Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, has adopted a measured approach that prioritizes Owusu-Koramoah’s long-term health rather than accelerating his return timeline.

Considering the inherent risks associated with neck injuries, their patient strategy represents not only prudent management but necessary protection for his career longevity.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About Why The Browns Didn't Sign Russell Wilson