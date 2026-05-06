Browns Have One Problem A Top NFL Insider Can’t Overlook

The 2026 NFL Draft is already in the books. Between that and their free agent moves and trades, the Cleveland Browns’ roster is going to look a lot different ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Fans and analysts alike generally agree that the Browns had a strong draft, and many of their offseason moves have received praise. This should bode well for this team moving forward, but as Albert Breer mentioned in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan, there is one area that could be a pain point for them in 2026.

“I think the uncertainty of the quarterback position certainly holds them back, and I think there are a lot of ifs. They’re going to be relying on younger players,” Breer said.

"I think the uncertainty of the quarterback position certainly holds them back, and I think there are a lot of ifs. They're going to be relying on younger players." 🚨 @AlbertBreer with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on how much the #Browns have improved this offseason 🏈 pic.twitter.com/yuXL8noce4 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 5, 2026

While they’ve added offensive linemen and wide receivers, which were viewed as their most essential positions of need, the Browns still find themselves in the same quarterback situation. At the moment, it seems like it’s a two-horse race between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, and neither option seems to be preferred over the other.

Watson’s massive contract is still looming over the organization, and people are looking to get any value they can out of it, but it’s hard to say how he’ll perform coming off an injury. Sanders had some impressive moments during his rookie campaign, but it’s clear that the new coaching regime isn’t sold on him as the long-term option, either.

There is a general sense that the Browns are going to wait until 2027 to make a big move at QB, especially considering that draft class is loaded with impressive prospects. If they don’t make any other moves over the next few months, this plan could come to fruition, and 2026 could be another rebuilding year for this team.

As Breer pointed out, the Browns have many young players expected to be the core of this organization in 2026 and beyond, and they need a strong leader at quarterback to get them there. If Sanders or Watson don’t emerge as that guy, it could be a frustrating season for everyone involved, but fans will have to wait and see how it all plays out.

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