Chris Simms Sees Promising Traits In Shedeur Sanders

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders entered the NFL with plenty of doubts surrounding his fifth-round draft status.

His preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers provided an early answer to those questions.

Sanders showed the composure and arm talent that caught Cleveland’s attention during the draft process.

During a recent Pro Football Talk segment, analyst Chris Simms offered his assessment of what he saw from Sanders.

“He’s a gamer. The game just doesn’t look too big for him,” Simms said.

Is more of the same on the way for Shedeur Sanders? pic.twitter.com/p2TgYOBHwW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 12, 2025

Sanders threw two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 30-10 victory over Carolina. The rookie displayed the accuracy that has been evident since he arrived in May.

The Browns quarterback situation has created an interesting dynamic through 11 training camp practices.

Veteran Joe Flacco continues working with the first-team offense, with Kenny Pickett nursing a hamstring injury.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has also received opportunities with the starters while Sanders has been limited to work with the second and third units.

Gabriel’s early advantages seemed logical given his draft position and six college seasons at major programs. The Oregon product was viewed as having starter potential when Cleveland selected him.

However, Sanders has outperformed him when given chances with the football.

Sanders brings natural pocket presence and decision-making that translates well to professional football.

While coaches may point to Gabriel’s preparation habits and pre-snap processing, Sanders has been more effective during actual game situations.

The rookie remains behind the others in the depth chart for now. But his early showings suggest Cleveland may have found something valuable in the later rounds.

Sanders appears capable of developing into a long-term solution rather than just roster depth.

