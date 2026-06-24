Insider Reveals Only Scenario Where Browns Would Trade Shedeur Sanders

Trade speculation around Shedeur Sanders has been swirling for over a week now, fueled mostly by outside opinions and secondhand reporting rather than anything coming directly from inside the Browns organization. Mary Kay Cabot addressed the noise and what would need to happen before Cleveland genuinely considered moving on from Sanders.

Cabot described one scenario that could actually put a Sanders trade on the table.

“I think the only way that they would consider trading Shedeur Sanders is if they determine that he cannot become a quality starter in the NFL. If they reach that conclusion in training camp, then I can see them possibly seeking out opportunities and exploring trade possibilities, but they’re not there yet. As of right now, Todd Monken believes that he has 2 starting quarterbacks on this roster right now. I don’t see this happening anytime soon. I would be very, very surprised if that happens,” Cabot said.

That detail about Monken believing he has 2 starting quarterbacks on this roster right now is the single most important piece of information in this entire saga.

It is still unlikely the Browns trade Sanders this offseason, but nothing is ever completely off the table once training camp gets underway. The more realistic path toward a trade may not even come from the front office’s side of the equation. If Sanders comes out of camp and ultimately loses the job to Watson, he could find himself wanting more than a backup role, and a player with his talent and name recognition requesting a change of scenery is not out of the question.

Even in that case, the Browns hold a significant advantage in how they handle the situation. Sanders remains on a cheap, team friendly rookie contract, which gives Cleveland the flexibility to be patient rather than feeling pressured into a quick decision either way. There is no financial urgency pushing the front office toward a trade.

Browns fans can take this report as the clearest signal yet that Sanders is not being shopped or quietly pushed out the door. The organization remains genuinely undecided and is actively evaluating Sanders as a real candidate to win the job, not someone whose time in Cleveland is already winding down.

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Adam Schefter Defends Browns Owner Amid Myles Garrett Trade Criticism