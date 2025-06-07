Jim Schwartz Calls For 1 Browns Defender To Step Up

While the Cleveland Browns’ offense took much of the brunt for a disastrous 2024 campaign as the lowest-scoring team in the NFL, it overshadowed some issues on defense.

Things are going to look much different on defense in 2025, which is why coordinator Jim Schwartz recently called for one player in particular to step up and take on a bigger role.

“[Ronnie Hickman’s] always been a ball hawk,” Schwartz said, via The Land On Demand. “Last year there were some injuries, things that kept him from being on the field. This is a really big season. He’s in his third year. He should really hit a stride for us. We’re surrounding him with some veteran players. Brought Rayshawn [Jenkins] in, brought [Damontae] Kazee in, have Grant [Delpit] returning. We’re a safety heavy team. We run a lot of three safety system, but we need Ronnie to really bring it all together.”

Injuries have hampered Hickman during his first two NFL seasons, though he took some steps forward last year with 45 combined tackles in 14 games.

Schwartz identified Hickman as a ball hawk, and if that’s the case, he’s going to need to do more of that, as he has just one interception and four passes defended in 24 games.

It’s going to be a pivotal third year for him, and he’s penciled in as the starter at free safety with Delpit lining up next to him at strong safety.

There are plenty of other newcomers and moving parts on this roster, so while Hickman doesn’t generate much discussion or attention, his growth is a pivotal aspect of this defense moving forward.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Sparks Speculation With Latest Post