Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Could Make NFL History Against Broncos

Myles Garrett Could Make NFL History Against Broncos

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett has been among the game’s elite defenders during his time in the league, earning last year’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year award as he led his historically good defense.

That’s not the only honor that Garrett is in line to achieve during his relatively short NFL career.

Garrett currently has 98.5 sacks in his first 111 games, and at 28 years old, could become the youngest player to reach the 100-sack plateau.

The defensive end needs 1.5 sacks to become the youngest player to reach this mark since the NFL officially began tracking the statistic during the 1982 season.

Garrett could reach the mark against the Denver Broncos on Monday night as he already has 10 sacks this season, and the defensive end has three games in 2024 with multiple sacks to his credit.

A list of every player to have reached the triple-figure sack mark on Pro Football Reference backs up the claim that Garrett would reach this mark at the youngest age.

Legendary defender David “Deacon” Jones may have achieved the statistic before Garrett, but the statistic was not officially tracked during the Hall of Famers’ career.

Jones turned 29 years old in December of the 1967 season, a year when the former Ram would have recorded his 100th sack.

In the modern era, both Hall of Famer Reggie White and current Steeler T.J. Watt have accomplished the feat in fewer games than Garrett would.

Still, both players were older when achieving the mark, having turned 29 years old before hitting the century sack mark.

NEXT:  Browns Open As Underdogs For Broncos Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation