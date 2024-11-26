Myles Garrett Could Make NFL History Against Broncos

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett has been among the game’s elite defenders during his time in the league, earning last year’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year award as he led his historically good defense.

That’s not the only honor that Garrett is in line to achieve during his relatively short NFL career.

Garrett currently has 98.5 sacks in his first 111 games, and at 28 years old, could become the youngest player to reach the 100-sack plateau.

Myles Garrett needs just 11.5 sacks this season and he will be the youngest player in NFL HISTORY to record 100 sacks. We are witnessing GREATNESS pic.twitter.com/8PrxOPFgBo — Stephen (@Scuba_Steve26) August 20, 2024

The defensive end needs 1.5 sacks to become the youngest player to reach this mark since the NFL officially began tracking the statistic during the 1982 season.

Garrett could reach the mark against the Denver Broncos on Monday night as he already has 10 sacks this season, and the defensive end has three games in 2024 with multiple sacks to his credit.

A list of every player to have reached the triple-figure sack mark on Pro Football Reference backs up the claim that Garrett would reach this mark at the youngest age.

Legendary defender David “Deacon” Jones may have achieved the statistic before Garrett, but the statistic was not officially tracked during the Hall of Famers’ career.

Jones turned 29 years old in December of the 1967 season, a year when the former Ram would have recorded his 100th sack.

In the modern era, both Hall of Famer Reggie White and current Steeler T.J. Watt have accomplished the feat in fewer games than Garrett would.

Still, both players were older when achieving the mark, having turned 29 years old before hitting the century sack mark.

