Shedeur Sanders Sends Strong Message Amid QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns have the most complicated quarterback situation in the league right now.

Most teams have one or potentially two options to start; the Browns have four, two of whom have never played a single snap in the pros.

Even so, Shedeur Sanders is embracing the challenge.

In one of his many viral workout videos, the Colorado product opened up about his ‘no excuses’ mindset.

“You know, it’s no excuses. Putting in the work. Do what I’ve got to do. Bout to be time to be legendary, whenever that time is,” Sanders said in the video. “You know, mentally, at the very beginning, it’ll be a challenge. But I like the challenge now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders)

Sanders has been given everything to this day.

He even got his college number retired despite being 13-12 at Colorado.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s not a hard worker.

If anything, he knows that he has a big responsibility to deliver and prove that he’s a great player.

He may have gotten countless handouts, but he’s looking forward to making a name for himself.

That will be easier said than done, at least during his rookie season.

He’s most likely the fourth guy in the pecking order, since the team took Dillon Gabriel two full rounds earlier in the NFL Draft.

Few people will disagree that Sanders has the highest upside among all potential options for the Browns.

Then again, the team will have to endure an absolutely brutal stretch in the first six weeks of the season, and throwing him into the fire in that type of situation might be detrimental to his development.

Then, he might not get enough of an opportunity to prove to the team that they don’t need to go after a quarterback again in next year’s draft.

It won’t be easy, but he won’t make up excuses.

NEXT:

Former Player Sends Big Warning To Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco