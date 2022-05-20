3 Moves The Browns Can Still Make This Offseason

The offseason is coming to a close as the league edges closer and closer to the start of the regular season.

For the Cleveland Browns, it’s been an interesting past few months.

With the drama surrounding Baker Mayfield, the controversy with Deshaun Watson, the team not drafting a player until the third round and the departure of fan-favorite, Jarvis Landry, there’s a lot that has happened this offseason.

But even the moves the team has made and with kickoff around the corner, there are still a few moves the Browns could make to improve the team.

Whether through trades or big-name free agency signings, Andrew Berry has some time to make another splash or two before this fall.

Here are 3 moves the team could still make this offseason.

1. Signing Jadeveon Clowney

This is the move Browns fans have been anticipating all offseason.

Ever since Jadeveon Clowney had a career year last season edge-rushing with Myles Garrett, there has been hope he is interested in coming back.

The most likely scenario, which has been the case for awhile now, is Jadeveon Clowney skips all mandatory team activities and signs a lot closer to camp #Browns. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 17, 2022

Fans already know the impact Clowney would bring from his success last year– helping Garrett to achieve a career-high number of sacks, as well as racking up a fair amount himself.

Clowney was also terrific when it came to run-stopping, a skill set the team always seems to be short on.

If Clowney doesn’t make a return, it leaves a few question marks on the defensive line.

Who would start in place of Clowney and would Myles be able to have as successful a season?

Fans are hoping these questions can remain unanswered and that the team will be able to bring Clowney back.

2. Signing Ndamukong Suh

Another name the team might be able to add to the defensive line is Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh.

The Browns have been reportedly in the mix for Suh.

The Cleveland #Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the mix to sign 5-time Pro Bowl DT Ndamukong Suh, per a league source. My story: https://t.co/5eWgGO1BYD — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 15, 2022

The addition of the veteran would give the Browns a bonafide defensive tackle, something the team arguably hasn’t had since Sheldon Richardson.

Suh would hopefully see plenty of reasons for joining the browns, like playing alongside Myles Garrett and joining a team that should be in playoff contention this year.

3. Finding trade-value in the running back room

After drafting Jerome Ford with a fifth-round draft pick, the Browns now have 5 running backs that could reasonably make the team.

Jerome Ford is coming at a value in rookie drafts. People look at the situation and cringe, but good chance he is the RB2 in 2023 behind an aging Nick Chubb. — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) May 8, 2022

The other 4 are Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton.

There is a chance all 5 players could make the team, considering how much the team likes to run, and that Felton and Hunt can have big impacts in the passing game.

But it is more likely one or two of these players won’t be on the final 53-man roster.

If the Browns don’t plan on carrying 5 running backs, Berry should find a way to get some value through trade, likely for Johnson or Hunt.

Johnson’s stock went up rapidly last season when he stepped in for an injured Chubb and Hunt, running for 100+ yards in two different games.

Maybe teams don’t see him as a starter, but he certainly has value as a main backup or rotational piece.

Hunt is in his final year with the Browns and Berry might be smart to get something out of him now rather than get nothing for him later.

Hunt has proven to be a starting-level running back, and his talent as a receiver makes him that much more valuable, especially in today’s pass-heavy NFL.

Finding a way to ship Johnson or Hunt off would not only make space in the running back room but also help to bring additional value to the team, whether that’s another player or future draft picks.