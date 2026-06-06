Analyst Says Browns Fans Are Sleeping On How Good This Offense Could Be

The Cleveland Browns offense has generated plenty of questions this offseason, but one analyst is flipping the script entirely and making the case that this unit is far more exciting than the national media is giving it credit for.

Garrett Bush made a strong case for why the Browns’ offense could exceed expectations this season.

“If I can get a first-time head coach, Todd Monken bringing a new energy. If I can get Shedeur Sanders, I could potentially find a franchise quarterback in the fifth-round, are you crazy? I already got my young tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. who broke records last year. Quinshon Judkins is a guy we moved on from Nick Chubb. If Jerry Jeudy don’t wanna catch the rock, we’re not about to invest in that neither. We got two receivers, and we already got Isaiah Bond that was playing last year. You see what we’re cooking? They already told you they liked Brailsford. They already put Fano in the first unit. You all see it?” Bush said.

Harold Fannin Jr. broke records as a rookie tight end last season and is entering year two of what many scouts believe will be a dominant career at the position. A second year tight end with that kind of production history in a Todd Monken offense is a matchup problem that coordinators across the league are going to spend significant time trying to solve.

Quinshon Judkins replacing Nick Chubb in the backfield was a seamless transition that does not get enough credit. Judkins appears to have recovered from a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula, looking completely explosive again. Spencer Fano already earning a spot in the first unit on the offensive line is exactly the kind of development you want to see from a first-round pick stepping into a starting role.

And Isaiah Bond hauling in deep balls from Shedeur Sanders at OTAs while posting an 18.8 yards per reception average as a rookie last season gives this offense a legitimate vertical threat that changes how defenses have to set up against everything else Cleveland wants to do.

The Browns are cooking something real on offense.

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