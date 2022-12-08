A Look At The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns‘ contest this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals will be critical to their fading hopes of returning to the NFL playoffs.

Deshaun Watson is finally in uniform, but no one knows how long it will take for him to look like his old self again, and the Browns are going up against one of the league’s most dangerous offenses in Cincinnati.

A cause for even greater concern is the team’s injury report, which shows a number of players who sat out of practice on Wednesday.

David Njoku Needs To Produce

The Browns will need to put up an ample amount of points to have a shot against Joe Burrow and company, which means Njoku needs to be healthy and productive.

He sat out last week’s victory over the Houston Texans, but he indicated on Instagram that he will be ready to go on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Njoku has been a tremendous option for Jacoby Brissett in the red zone, and Watson should be able to maximize him even more moving forward.

Denzel Ward Will Be A Huge Key Vs. The Bengals

Ward sat out practice because of an ankle injury and illness, and the Browns would be in a world of trouble if he’s unable to play on Sunday.

In his fifth pro season, he has become one of the NFL’s better cornerbacks, and he has two Pro Bowl selections to his name.

The Ohio State University product has nine passes defended this season, as well as two touchdowns off fumble recoveries.