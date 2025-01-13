Analyst Believes 1 Top QB Prospect Would Be Great Fit With Browns

The Cleveland Browns hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a coveted spot that can help the franchise fill one of the many holes in the team’s roster.

Cleveland’s biggest need appears to be quarterback after the organization revealed that Deshaun Watson re-ruptured his Achilles tendon, requiring a second surgery that could sideline him for the 2025 season.

Two quarterbacks have been listed as the best of this year’s draft class as analysts are calling Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders potential franchise players.

Analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber admitted on Monday he is now coming around on one player in the draft.

Gerstenhaber made his admission on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” acknowledging his reluctance has been eased as analysts are suggesting Sanders’ ability to shine in Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive scheme.

“I’m coming around on Sanders … A few people have now told me that they think he’s a great fit for Stefanski’s system,” Gerstenhaber said.

.@adamthebull says he's coming around on Shedeur Sanders being the #Browns next QB https://t.co/ZXOXncb4L8 pic.twitter.com/IoMv6R38lN — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) January 13, 2025

Gerstenhaber said some analysts have dismissed Sanders as an option due to his famous father and college coach Deion Sanders, calling into question that line of thinking.

“The idea that some people are going to write him off just because he’s Deion Sanders’ son and there could potentially be some drama surrounding him, I think that’s a stupid reason to write him off,” Gerstenhaber said.

Other analysts have suggested Cleveland would be open to trading their pick for a later selection if the franchise does not take a quarterback to add capital for this and next year’s drafts.

