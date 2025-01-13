Mike Vrabel Had A Message For Browns At Patriots Press Conference

The Cleveland Browns missed a big opportunity with Mike Vrabel.

They had him in the building, and plenty of fans argued that he was a better fit for the organization than Kevin Stefanski.

Even so, after the team decided to keep Stefanski, Vrabel moved on and signed a deal to become the New England Patriots head coach.

Nonetheless, he still didn’t forget about the organization.

According to a report by Christopher Price (via Ken Carman), Vrabel didn’t forget to thank the Browns for trusting him during this season.

Vrabel: "I'd be remiss if I didn't thank the Browns." @KenCarman — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) January 13, 2025

It was surprising that no team hired Vrabel in the last coaching cycle.

He had been very successful with the Tennessee Titans before his shocking dismissal.

The Browns brought him in as a consultant, and everybody raved about the job that he did.

Granted, that didn’t necessarily show on the scoreboard, as the Browns went 3-14 and had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

There were rumblings about the team being ready to let Stefanski go to replace him with Vrabel.

Still, they had just given Stefanski a contract extension, and he had just been named NFL Coach of the Year.

To say that this season was disappointing to Browns fans would be a massive understatement.

Nevertheless, Coach Stefanski has also earned the benefit of the doubt with the organization.

This time, however, there will be no more margin for error, and one can only assume that he will enter the season on the hot seat.

