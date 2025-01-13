Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, January 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Mike Vrabel Had A Message For Browns At Patriots Press Conference

Mike Vrabel Had A Message For Browns At Patriots Press Conference

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Mike Vrabel Had A Message For Browns At Patriots Press Conference
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns missed a big opportunity with Mike Vrabel.

They had him in the building, and plenty of fans argued that he was a better fit for the organization than Kevin Stefanski.

Even so, after the team decided to keep Stefanski, Vrabel moved on and signed a deal to become the New England Patriots head coach.

Nonetheless, he still didn’t forget about the organization.

According to a report by Christopher Price (via Ken Carman), Vrabel didn’t forget to thank the Browns for trusting him during this season.

It was surprising that no team hired Vrabel in the last coaching cycle.

He had been very successful with the Tennessee Titans before his shocking dismissal.

The Browns brought him in as a consultant, and everybody raved about the job that he did.

Granted, that didn’t necessarily show on the scoreboard, as the Browns went 3-14 and had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

There were rumblings about the team being ready to let Stefanski go to replace him with Vrabel.

Still, they had just given Stefanski a contract extension, and he had just been named NFL Coach of the Year.

To say that this season was disappointing to Browns fans would be a massive understatement.

Nevertheless, Coach Stefanski has also earned the benefit of the doubt with the organization.

This time, however, there will be no more margin for error, and one can only assume that he will enter the season on the hot seat.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals What Changes To Expect With Kevin Stefanski's Offense
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation