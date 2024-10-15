Analyst Believes Browns Could Make A Surprise Trade

The Cleveland Browns are in an awkward position.

No one saw this slow start to the season coming after the way they performed last season, and it seems like nothing is going their way right now.

Granted, most of the issues can be traced back to Deshaun Watson, but he’s not the only player who’s underperforming in Cleveland.

The offensive line has been banged up, but Brian Callahan used to have the guys ready regardless of who was there, and that was a big loss as well.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that the Browns are 1-5 after six weeks, and their chances of turning things around seem quite slim.

With that in mind, sports analyst Evan Cohen shared a rather interesting trade proposal.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s UNSPORTSMANLIKE, he believes that the Browns are going to trade HC Kevin Stefanski after the season.

“Where’s he from? Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. What do the Eagles need? A legit head coach that is not going to have a voice within the organization,” Cohen said.

HOT TAKE IDEA 👀: @EvCoRadio believes after this season, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski should get traded. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/PAPTSaALQF — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 15, 2024

He thinks there’s no way the Browns are going to fire him, but he’s going to show that he doesn’t want to be there anymore.

Moreover, he believes the Philadelphia Eagles need a coach who doesn’t have a strong voice in the organization to replace Nick Sirianni, and that’s right down Stefanski’s ally.

Losing Stefanski would be a big blow, but it might be the only way to turn things around.

