Browns Nation

Sunday, October 13, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Will ‘Accelerate’ Rebuild After 2024 Season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

With the Cleveland Browns mired in a 1-4 start to the season, the AFC North franchise is looking at how the team can rebound to have a strong finish to the year.

Outside of this season, however, the team’s front office is potentially looking at how the Browns can be competitive beyond 2024.

That has to do with a roster that is among the oldest in the NFL as the Browns have numerous veterans on its roster.

Cleveland has 15 players who are 30 years or older on its 53-man roster, meaning nearly a third of the team’s athletes are nearing the end of their prime or already past it.

Analyst Quincy Carrier believes that the results of the 2024 season will now force Cleveland to speed up its process to begin rebuilding its roster.

“This team is a lot older than we’re used to seeing Browns teams, especially since 2018,” Carrier said, adding, “They were always going to have to do some rebuilding no matter what this season ended in. I think this probably accelerates the process.”

Part of the accelerated timeline lies with where the quarterback position sits heading into Week 6 as Deshaun Watson has yet to prove he’s a franchise athlete in Cleveland.

Carrier explained that regardless of how the team finished 2024, the age of its roster would have dictated a soft rebuild for the Browns.

But the poor results will allow Cleveland to push forward with a full-blown plan to rebuild Carrier said, targeting a stronger quarterback option with a potential high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the team – and Watson – cannot turn the season.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation