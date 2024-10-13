Browns Nation

Sunday, October 13, 2024
Insider Reveals Denzel Ward's Status For Eagles Game

By
Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in do-or-die mode in Philadelphia today as the team prepares to face the Eagles.

Cleveland has dropped three straight contests, and the Browns are 1-4 during a season that began with aspirations of a return to the playoffs and a potential first-ever trip to the Super Bowl.

With the team’s collective backs against the wall, the Browns can use every available player for their contest against the Eagles.

Cleveland may be adding another big piece according to insider Mary Kay Cabot.

On X, the insider shared that Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to return today to play against Philadelphia.

Ward suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Commanders, a setback that sidelined him during the team’s 34-13 loss in Washington.

Throughout the week, Ward did not practice as he healed his wounds.

Ward returned to practice on Friday, earning praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I thought he looked like himself, but really need to get through the next 24-48 hours before you make a final determination there,” Stefanski told reporters after Friday’s practice.

In five games this season, Ward has nine pass deflections and eight tackles for the Browns.

Ward made 34 tackles with 11 pass deflections last season for the Browns, adding two interceptions and one forced fumble in his third Pro Bowl season in Cleveland.

Cleveland will make its final roster decisions later this morning, but the Browns have already reported that six players are sitting out this contest that were on the team’s injury report.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation