Analyst Believes Browns Will Trade One QB Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Brendan Sorsby supplemental draft situation has already generated plenty of conversation around the Browns quarterback room, but Daryl Ruiter just added another potential scenario. Rather than simply discussing whether Cleveland might add Sorsby to the mix, Ruiter is floating an entirely different theory that would reshape the quarterback competition everyone has been tracking all offseason.

Ruiter believes that if the Browns place a bid on Sorsby, they will ultimately trade Shedeur Sanders.

“Here’s the part of the theory that kicks in: I think the Browns will trade Shedeur Sanders before the start of the season. That is my theory. If they place a bid, not even win a bid, on Sorsby, the Browns are going to trade Shedeur Sanders. I’m not reporting anything. This is my opinion, and this is my gut feeling. Deshaun Watson’s going to be your starting quarterback when it’s all said and done,” Ruiter said.

The biggest problem with this theory is the value Sanders represents on his current contract. He was selected in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which means Cleveland is paying him an extremely modest rookie deal relative to the production he flashed during his rookie season. He went 3-4 as a starter and threw for 1,400 yards in year 1. Even with his concerns, the 5th round contract makes him an asset that is extremely difficult to walk away from, regardless of how the quarterback competition shakes out.

There is also Watson’s well documented injury history to consider. Counting on him to stay healthy for all 17 games remains a real gamble given his track record. Trading away Sanders entirely would leave Cleveland without a credible answer at quarterback if Watson goes down again, a risk this front office has no obvious reason to accept when Sanders represents a low-cost insurance policy.

If Cleveland is genuinely looking to trim its quarterback room before the season, Dillon Gabriel represents a far more logical candidate than Sanders. Gabriel has shown real promise this spring and he could realistically handle starting duties if called upon, but he also sits behind both Watson and Sanders on the depth chart with a crowded room that already includes developmental prospect Taylen Green.

The more sensible path forward, if Cleveland trims this room at all, likely runs through Gabriel rather than the player still operating on one of the better value contracts on the entire roster.

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