Analyst Believes Browns Would Be ‘Unstoppable’ With 3 NFL Coaches

One year after the Cleveland Browns overcame all odds to reach the postseason, the franchise has gone in the opposite direction and fallen into the depths of despair in 2024.

Heading into their Week 11 contest in New Orleans, the Browns are 2-7 and sit in the cellar of the AFC North.

The franchise hardly looks like the team that was a darling of the NFL in 2023 and boasted no less than four members that received postseason accolades.

Injuries and poor quarterback play by Desahun Watson have come at a huge cost this season and local media members, including former Brown Josh Cribbs, are getting cranky.

During his show “The Return” on Friday he co-hosts with his wife, Maria, Cribbs spewed a hot take that raised eyebrows.

According to Cribbs, the Browns roster, including Watson, would be playoff contenders if coached by Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin or Kansas City’s Andy Reid.

He also added that Bill Belichick, who is not coaching this season, would also lead the current Cleveland roster to the playoffs.

“You take all the players on the Browns, including Deshaun Watson, put them with a Belichick, a Mike Tomlin, a Andy Reid, would they win?” asked Cribbs.

Maria Cribbs added that the Browns would be “unstoppable” if one of the three aforementioned coaches led them.

Would the #Browns be a completely different team with a coach like Mike Tomlin or Andy Reid? #DawgPound "They would be unstoppable." –@MrsMariaCribbs pic.twitter.com/tmhmAqdrdW — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 15, 2024

When the 2024 season began, few media members gave Tomlin and the Steelers a chance to win the AFC North.

Instead, Pittsburgh is playing well and leads the division with a 7-2 record.

Kansas City and Reid, of course, have the NFL’s only unbeaten record, and all-universe quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center.

Given the dire straits of the Browns this season, the Cribbs’ opinion is a bit far-fetched, to say the least.

NEXT:

Saints Will Be Missing 2 Key Players In Matchup With Browns