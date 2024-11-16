Saints Will Be Missing 2 Key Players In Matchup With Browns

For once this season, the weekly injury report the Browns shared was not dominated by a long list of injuries.

The Browns are coming off their bye week, and the team is relatively healthy heading into the second half of their season.

That same sentiment is not being shared by their opponents this Sunday, the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans will enter the contest with two players missing and a third who is a potential game-time decision this weekend.

Offensive guard Lucas Patrick headlines the Saints’ final injury report listing, NOLA.com writer Ross Jackson revealed on X.

“Saints RB Jamaal Williams and G Lucas Patrick both ruled out,” Jackson wrote, adding, “(Interim head coach) Darren Rizzi said that Pete Werner will be a gametime decision.”

#Saints RB Jamaal Williams and G Lucas Patrick both ruled out. Darren Rizzi said that Werner will be a gametime decision. pic.twitter.com/TauAnI729k — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 15, 2024

Patrick’s absence could be a big void for New Orleans to fill against the Browns.

The 31-year-old guard has primarily been a starter over the past five campaigns, including this year in his debut season with the Saints.

Patrick has started 61 of the 104 contests he’s participated in over the last eight years.

Already, Patrick has participated in 385 offensive snaps for the Saints despite missing two contests in 2024.

The veteran guard missed last week’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons as he continues to deal with his ankle injury.

In addition to Patrick, the Saints ruled out Williams for their contest against the Browns.

Six Saints players were listed as questionable for the Cleveland contest, including linebackers Peter Werner and Nephi Sewell, safety J.T. Gray, center Erik McCoy, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

