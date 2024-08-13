Analyst Believes New Offensive Scheme Will Benefit Dorian Thompson-Robinson

During the offseason, the Browns implemented a new offensive scheme under coordinator Ken Dorsey that will rely heavily on three- and four-receiver sets.

The purpose of the new-look offense was to help quarterback Deshaun Watson become the quarterback he was with the Houston Texans, an elite signal caller who ran a similar version of this offense during his best NFL seasons.

But analyst Garrett Bush believes that the new offensive sets will benefit more than just Watson.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” this week, Bush said that one other quarterback – second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson – will also benefit from Dorsey’s changes.

“You can tell that DTR is comfortable making those reads from out of shotgun and anticipating throws,” Bush said.

Bush noted that Thompson-Robinson was in a system that was advanced for college athletes at UCLA, helping him make a good transition to Dorsey’s schemes.

The analyst also compared many of the tactics implemented this offseason to a college-run offensive scheme, something that will help Thompson-Robinson grasp the concepts quicker, Bush added.

Against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, Thompson-Robinson finished 14 of 18 passing for 134 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions playing a significant portion of the game.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson played in eight games for the Browns, earning three starts as Watson was lost for the season.

In his limited playing time during the 2023 season, Thompson-Robinson was 1-2 as a starter and completed just 53.6 percent of his passes.

The then-rookie quarterback threw for 440 yards, a lone touchdown, and had four passes picked off in those opportunities to run the team.

NEXT:

Martin Emerson Ready To 'Put It All On The Line' For 1 Teammate