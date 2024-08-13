Martin Emerson Ready To ‘Put It All On The Line’ For 1 Teammate

The Cleveland Browns feature one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL with veteran Denzel Ward, Martin “M.J.” Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II manning those key defensive spots.

With the Browns announcing this offseason that the team exercised their fifth-year option on Newsome, the trio of defensive backs could remain together for at least the next two seasons.

That’s good news to Emerson, the youngest member of the trio.

Emerson – a 23-year-old athlete entering his third season in the NFL – looks at the unit as a “brotherhood,” according to comments he made on Monday to analyst Daryl Ruiter.

That’s especially true for Ward, a fellow cornerback in he’s grown close to during his time in Cleveland.

“It’s kind of easy to go out there and put it all on the line for a guy like that who went through those tough moments where you shed blood, sweat, and tears during the training camp,” Emerson said (via Ruiter’s Twitter video)

MJ Emerson on his relationship with fellow corner Denzel Ward and not worrying about accolades #Browns pic.twitter.com/0n9jSBkFWD — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 12, 2024

The duo has been recognized multiple times this offseason for their work last year.

Ward was ranked as the second-best cornerback in the league by ESPN’s poll of executives, coaches, and scouts this offseason.

Emerson, meanwhile, has earned the nickname of “Emerson Island” for his extensive and productive work in man-to-man coverage throughout the 2023 regular season.

The duo were part of a historic defense for the Browns that ranked first with the fewest passing yards allowed in 2023 as well as yielding the fewest total yards last season.

