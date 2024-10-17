Analyst Believes Shedeur Sanders Would Not Come To The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem on their hands right now.

Deshaun Watson isn’t playing well, and as much as the coaching staff and the front office keep having his back, the fact of the matter is that this situation could become unsustainable.

Kevin Stefanski and his coaches risk losing the locker room by not benching a player who’s been blamed for holding them back.

Moreover, this team is very talented, and analysts believe the team is struggling mostly because of a single player.

With that in mind, former NFL player Chris Canty argued that the team should cut him in the offseason.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” Canty predicted that the Browns would bite the bullet, absorb the cap hit, and release Watson to take Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Brown can't find a way out of their QB situation and the QB they may want in Shedeur Sanders, may not want them. https://t.co/EFQN3bHoQS pic.twitter.com/wiMFFQEEzH — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 17, 2024

Nevertheless, Evan Cohen thinks Shedeur won’t want to play for the Browns.

As much as the situation could be ideal for him because he’d get to play for a great, offensive-minded coach and behind an elite defense, Cohen doesn’t think his father and coach Deion Sanders would let him play for a small-market team.

The elder Sanders has repeatedly talked about how he’s going to make sure to put his son in a position to succeed, meaning he’s going to have a say about the team that drafts him.

The Browns could be an ideal fit for him.

But with the way Sanders has carried himself, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Colorado product land somewhere else where the lights are flashier and the headlines more recurring.

