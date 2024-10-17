Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Thoughts On Taking Over WR1 Role

The Cleveland Browns have a new alpha dog.

With Amari Cooper being traded to the Buffalo Bills, Jerry Jeudy will now step into a bigger role.

When asked about that, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver claimed that he was excited about the opportunity.

While he doesn’t know whether he’s going to log ten or more targets per game with Cooper gone, he’s ready to embrace the challenge (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns Jerry Jeudy on likely stepping into the No. 1 role at wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/mcrb7Hucuz — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 17, 2024

The Browns traded for the former first-round pick and gave him a new contract, hoping he’d finally live up to the expectations.

The Alabama product has been decent so far in a secondary role, so there are reasons to believe he’s going to be even better now.

Through the first six games, he’s logged 20 receptions for 248 receiving yards, which were pretty similar numbers to Cooper’s.

Of course, Deshaun Watson’s play and the offensive line struggles have hurt the team’s offensive production as a whole, and that should continue to be a worrisome factor from now on.

Ken Dorsey’s offense hasn’t particularly taken off yet, but Jeudy is in a position to be the team’s primary weapon in the passing game for the remainder of the season and the next couple of years, at the very least.

This has been a disappointing season for the Browns, and moving on from Cooper could be just the first domino to fall to waive the white flag.

There’s still enough time to turn things around, but it will take a lot from Jeudy and everybody else to pull it off.

