Analyst Calls One Browns QB Among The Worst Ever

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are duking it out for the honor of being the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2026 season. It’s not exactly what the fans were hoping for, but this is the reality of where the organization is and hopefully this is the last QB controversy for a long time.

The Browns have had a lot of bad quarterbacks over the years, and both Sanders and Watson have had some bad moments starting for this team. Both are capable of being great, but one analyst isn’t convinced and believes things could go horribly wrong.

A lot of analysts believe this team could knock out at least a few more wins than it did last year, but Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor believes Shedeur Sanders is one of the worst quarterbacks we have ever seen. It’s a bit of a harsh take, but he is over this situation and ready to finally see some good quarterback play in Cleveland.

“I am open to any idea that prevents me from watching Shedeur Sanders play quarterback on Sundays. He was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks that we’ve ever seen. He was terrible,” said Fedor.

"I am open to any idea that prevents me from watching Shedeur Sanders play quarterback on Sundays. He was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks that we've ever seen. He was terrible." 🚨 @ChrisFedor made it clear to @NickWilsonSays how he feels about the #Browns QB… pic.twitter.com/Q7LQX11TDc — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 26, 2026

He added that one of the only reasons why Sanders looked good at all was because he made a few plays down the field and because he looked good in comparison to Dillon Gabriel. Sanders did throw ten picks in his seven starts and completed just 56.6 percent of his passes, which are awful numbers but don’t tell the whole story.

Sanders was a fifth-round pick and stepped into an offense that wasn’t suited to his strengths whatsoever. Todd Monken’s offense should suit him better and he’ll have a much better infrastructure around him, including Denzel Boston and a hopefully-improved Isaiah Bond to open things up downfield.

It does feel at times as if many fans and media members are working to convince themselves that Sanders can be more than he is. While it’s important to stay positive, it’s also important to hear differing perspectives like Fedor’s.

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