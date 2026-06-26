Insider Makes A Bold Prediction About Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have been widely praised for having a good offseason in terms of reshaping their roster. They may have as many as nine new starters on offense, including a completely rebuilt line and two promising rookie wide receivers.

On defense, they traded away sacks record-holder Myles Garrett, but got Jared Verse in return in the deal, so they may not drop off as far as some might expect. They also have some major lingering questions at quarterback, but if that is even a slight improvement over last year, the Browns could take a big step forward.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is making a bold prediction about the Browns in 2026, saying they are capable of winning eight games, based on the talent of their young core on both sides of the ball.

“The Browns will win more than seven games. I’m saying that because so many things went wrong last year, and they still somehow pulled out five victories. I feel like if that football team, with so much inconsistency at quarterback and with the tougher schedule, I feel like if that team could win five games, that the Browns of 2026 with KC [Concepcion], Denzel [Ward], Harold Fannin, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Carson Schwesinger, and Mason Graham, I feel like the youngsters might rise to the occassion and be able to pull out eight victories,” Cabot said.

The Browns have won eight games combined over the past two seasons, which led to the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski. If replacement Todd Monken can win that many games in his debut as one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, it would be quite an achievement.

It may be within reach, as the Browns are projected to have one of the easier schedules in the league this season. However, that is based on their opponents’ winning percentages from last season, and many of them have undergone significant improvements as well.

Last season, with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, the Browns won just three of their first 15 games, with two of those victories against the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. Cleveland went 3-4 with Shedeur Sanders as the starting QB, including victories in the final two games against AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers and Baltimore Ravens each have a new head coach this year as well. The Browns also have games against the Raiders, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants, who all picked in the top 5 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

So, the opportunity to chase a winning record is there, especially if Sanders or Deshaun Watson can give them markedly better play at quarterback.

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Browns' Revamped Offense Gets Disrespected In Latest Rankings