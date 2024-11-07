Analyst Calls Out Andrew Berry Over Deshaun Watson Debacle

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with the Deshaun Watson situation in a rather interesting way.

They were more than willing to ignore the dozens of serious accusations against him.

They didn’t seem to care about Baker Mayfield still being there when they made the trade, either.

Now, after all that has transpired and after all they gave up to get him, they continue to dance around the issue.

With that in mind, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal put GM Andrew Berry on blast for not being honest about Watson’s future with the organization:

“When you divide a fan base by attempting to make a player accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct and sexual assault the face of your franchise, you owe the public a better explanation than the non-answers Berry provided about why the controversial move has backfired,” Ulrich wrote.

Berry didn’t commit to Watson coming back next season, but he didn’t shut the door on that possibility, either.

Granted, saying the wrong thing could diminish any trade value Watson could still have, but the chances of any other team being remotely interested in trading for him, even with multiple draft picks attached to him, are slim.

Watson hasn’t played well, and he’s also become a P.R. nightmare.

The team, however, hasn’t done much to ease fans’ feelings of worry about the future.

