Analyst Calls Raiders’ Game ‘Must-Win’ Game For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are staring at a unique situation on Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on the West Coast.

Should the Browns lose this contest, Cleveland would fall to 1-3, putting a huge damper on their playoff aspirations this season.

In the past 10 years, just 11 of the 82 teams that started the season at 1-3 had made the playoffs, and only two of those squads had advanced beyond the Wild Card round.

To suggest this game is a must-win contest for the Browns could be an understatement after Cleveland entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

That’s exactly why analyst Nick Camino said on X early Sunday afternoon that he would not normally label a game as a “must-win” affair, yet this contest clearly is one.

“But quite frankly, given all of the injuries the Raiders are dealing with and Cleveland’s upcoming schedule,” Camino began, “This is as close to must-win as it gets for Browns.”

Cleveland should have multiple advantages entering this contest, especially with the Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams already ruled out.

The Browns’ secondary should be able to contain most of the remaining wide receivers, allowing Cleveland to put pressure on quarterback Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell.

Cleveland’s offense could also get a break with defensive end Maxx Crosby officially labeled as questionable for this contest.

Crosby is one of the best defenders in the league, and he could create havoc for an offensive line that is missing more than half of its starters from a season ago for this contest.

