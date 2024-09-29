Hanford Dixon Reveals Keys To Browns Win Against Raiders

The Cleveland Browns will bring a 1-2 record out west when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 4 battle as both teams will be looking to put embarrassing losses behind them and get back to .500.

The Raiders are not to be taken lightly even if they did just get blown out by the Carolina Panthers, and Hanford Dixon recently revealed what the keys to the game are for the Browns to leave Sin City with a win.

On a recent episode of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” the titular host said. “We have to be dominant on defense. We need to stop the running game.”

The Top Dawg thinks the defense needs to BRING IT on the road. #DawgPound "We have to be dominant on defense. We need to stop the running game." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/5WuD8KQKUP — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) September 29, 2024

Dixon complimented the Raiders receivers, but the hosts also noted how the Raiders only have 153 rushing yards through three games, which is over 20 yards fewer than any other team in the NFL.

With uncertainty at the quarterback position and star receiver Davante Adams not suiting up for this matchup, the Browns defense has everything lining up for them.

There is no reason why Cleveland shouldn’t be able to dominate this offense that won’t have its go-to receiver and that hasn’t had a run longer than 12 yards all year.

Most of Cleveland’s injuries are on the offensive side of the ball, so the defense is relatively healthy although Myles Garrett is playing through a handful of different injuries.

The Browns also haven’t scored more than 18 points yet this season, so lighting up a team that just surrendered 36 points to the Panthers would be a nice thing to see as well.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Make Season Debut