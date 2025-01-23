Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Kevin Stefanski Took Back Play Calling

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s latest move is turning heads and sparking conversations across the league.

After a rollercoaster offensive season that saw the team part ways with coordinator Ken Dorsey, Stefanski made a bold decision that speaks volumes about his coaching philosophy and future strategy.

The journey began when Stefanski initially handed playcalling duties to Dorsey midway through the 2024 season.

However, the experiment didn’t quite pan out, with Cleveland’s offense struggling and ultimately landing near the bottom of critical offensive rankings.

The solution? Promote tight ends coach Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator and reclaim the playcalling himself.

92.3 The Fan’s analyst Jonathan Peterlin offered insight into Stefanski’s mindset, stating,

“I believe this is what Stefanski thinks he’s great at….I would do it too, by the way. I’m not judging this at all from that perspective. If my job was on the line. I’m taking back as much control as I possibly can.”

This isn’t Stefanski’s first rodeo with playcalling. During his first four seasons with the Browns, he demonstrated a knack for offensive strategy.

The team saw impressive results, including two playoff appearances and their first playoff win in over 25 years.

His coaching prowess earned him two Coach of the Year awards, highlighting his offensive expertise.

Both Peterlin and co-host Nick Wilson believe Stefanski’s decision to reclaim playcalling is more than just a strategic move—it’s a statement.

After the Dorsey experiment failed to deliver, Stefanski is essentially reasserting his offensive coaching credentials and taking direct control of the team’s most critical strategic element.

As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns.

Many feel he can replicate his previous success and prove that sometimes, a head coach’s direct touch is exactly what an offense needs.

