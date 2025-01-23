Browns Legend Reveals Why The Team Should Trade Down In Draft

The Cleveland Browns aren’t as bad as their record showed.

They’re not a 3-win team by any means, and they could’ve and should’ve been closer to playoff contention.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they’re just one player away.

That’s why Josh Cribbs wants the team to maximize the value of the No. 2 pick.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the Browns legend made a case for the team to trade down in the draft.

"The reason why I'm more inclined to trade back is because you have more to hit or miss." –@JoshCribbs16 does NOT want to see the Browns put all their eggs in one basket again #DawgPound presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/JXJCIdpzhq — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) January 23, 2025

He believes the Browns can’t afford to put all their eggs in the same basket.

Trading back, says Cribbs, will give the team more of a margin of error.

That sounds reasonable, and considering the current dynamics at the top, the Browns may benefit from trading down a few positions to acquire extra assets.

A new report has Travis Hunter closing in on Cam Ward at the top of the draft board, and that could shake things up a little.

The Browns could shift focus and acquire Ward, who was thought to be off the board by their turn.

Still, if the Browns aren’t fully sold on any of the top quarterback prospects, they could use that pick to get more selections and still make sure to get the quarterback they covet.

Reports state that they’re now strongly considering taking Alabama star Jalen Milroe, and with him expected to be available further down in the first-round, their pick could be up for sale.

NEXT:

Tommy Rees Reveals Why He Wanted To Stay In Cleveland