Analyst Has Surprising Suggestion For Browns In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns won’t have a lot of money to spend in free agency.

Deshaun Watson’s mammoth deal continues to be a toxic commodity, and the massive cap hit is just too much to get past.

That’s why Adam Gerstenhaber believes the Browns should sit free-agency out.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the pundit made a rather questionable suggestion, stating that the team should focus solely on the NFL Draft.

According to Gerstenhaber, players entering free agency are about to be overpaid, and the Browns won’t have that much money to give them anyway.

More than that, he knows that the Browns have a big talent deficiency on the roster when it comes to young players.

Even so, as much as those are all valid points, you can never sit out free agency.

If the team believes some players can be genuine contributors, it must take action, even if the changes are slight.

Unfortunately, the NFL Draft is a coin toss at times.

As much as some players look like a lock to be stars, a lot can go wrong, and some of the players taken in the Draft don’t even make the team.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case with the Browns this season.

They need to replenish their roster with youth after so many years without a first-round pick.

