Insider Reveals Why The Browns Might Not Land Kirk Cousins

Even when he’s not playing or healthy, Deshaun Watson continues to hurt the Cleveland Browns’ chances of winning.

He’s still under contract for the next two years, and his steep salary and cap hit make it difficult for the team to find more talent somewhere else.

That’s why they might not be able to land an established veteran veteran quarterback.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns might not be able to absorb Cousins’ high salary in a trade, even if the Atlanta Falcons agree to pay for a portion of his salary:

“If Cousins agreed to a trade, the new team would inherit his $27.5 million contract for this season, but Atlanta might be willing to eat some of that. Still, it might be cost prohibitive for the Browns given Watson’s enormous cap charge,” Cabot said.

Cousins and the Falcons are more than likely to move on from each other in the offseason.

Initially, there was speculation that the Falcons would simply release him and absorb the dead cap hit before it became too late.

But if they look to trade him, which is something he would have to agree to, the Browns would be in a tough spot.

Then again, it’s highly unlikely that any team will be looking to make a trade offer for Cousins.

The quarterback has all the leverage in this situation.

He could compel them to release him, as they would still owe him the majority of his salary, and he would become a free agent, able to sign with any team he chooses.

That would put the Browns right back in the mix.

His relationship with Kevin Stefanski makes the Browns a logical destination, as he’s already familiar with the offense.

