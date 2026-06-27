Analyst Predicts A Big Statistical Jump For Browns QB

It would have been nice if the Cleveland Browns had a starting quarterback figured out coming out of OTAs, but it’s looking like Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are going to take this battle into training camp. Sanders’ performance is potentially the reason why that decision hasn’t been made yet because many signs were pointing toward Watson winning the job until Sanders made this a real competition over the past few weeks.

Sanders showed some promise down the stretch as a rookie, but it wasn’t enough to convince the front office and the new coaching staff to hand him anything in 2026. With the locker room and the coaching staff both being impressed by his development, one analyst believes that a big season could be in store for the second-year QB.

During a recent episode of Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Garrett Bush predicted Sanders’ touchdown total to increase drastically in Year 2. He threw seven TDs in his limited playing time as a rookie, but Bush foresees upwards of 12 as a sophomore.

“If you look at Shedeur Sanders, he will get more than 12 touchdowns because he does not have a problem throwing it deep. That’s one thing he’s gonna do. He ain’t going to check it down. Shedeur, just on his ability to say, ‘I’m willing to take a chance downfield,’ we’ll have more than 12 touchdowns, especially if he starts the season off as the starter. I’ve got him way over 12,” Bush said.

🚫 No Fence Riders 🚫 Will Shedeur Sanders throw for more than 12 passing TDs in 2026? 👀🏈@Gbush91 says absolutely… He's just not ready to tell you how many yet. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/pTVN1TiiqE — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 26, 2026

Cleveland’s quarterbacks combined for 16 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions last season, so it was no surprise the team only managed to squeak out five wins. It would be wildly disappointing if Sanders and Watson couldn’t combine to do much better than that now that there is a new offensive-minded coaching staff in town plus a rebuilt offensive line and exciting new weapons.

Sanders was a gunslinger during his days in Colorado, but Kevin Stefanski’s offense was never designed for him to play that way. In order for the Browns to get an accurate assessment of their young QB, they have to let him be himself and sink or swim.

One way or another, the Browns have to gain clarity heading into 2027 where they have two first-round picks at their disposal if they want to bring in a new rookie franchise QB. Sanders has the weapons to let it rip downfield now, so we’ll see if Bush’s prediction comes true. Of course, he still has to win the starting role first.

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Analyst Predicts Browns Rookie That Makes Biggest Impact In 2026