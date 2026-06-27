Analyst Predicts Browns Rookie That Makes Biggest Impact In 2026

The Cleveland Browns may have won only five games in 2025, but an exciting rookie class provided a strong silver lining in what many would consider a hugely disappointing campaign. Multiple rookies from the class are establishing themselves as foundational pieces on both sides of the ball, including one already finding his way onto the NFL’s Top 100 list.

There is a lot of hope that 2026’s rookie class can produce similar high-level talent and depth. With ten more picks joining the squad, there is a lot to like from this group, but one analyst believes in one of those rookies eventually standing out from the pack this coming season.

During a recent appearance on Sports4CLE, Dalton Wasserman planted his flag behind No. 9 pick Spencer Fano. The former Ute is just about locked in as the starting left tackle and while there are some exciting new weapons around him like Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, this offensive line was a disaster last season and he can fill a massive void that has plagued this team since Joe Thomas retired.

“He’s playing every single snap as long as he’s healthy. He can help the run game, obviously, with Quinshon Judkins and those guys. This offensive line, this was really the biggest kryptonite of the team. They couldn’t block anybody. They had way too many injuries. Fano can make a huge difference in this offense right away,” said Wasserman.

Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones have both failed to lock down the blind side in this offense over the past few years. Their missteps opened the door for Fano and the Browns likely ran to the podium when he was still available after trading down from No. 6 to No. 9 in the draft.

GM Andrew Berry was able to move down three spots and still get the first linemen off the board. It will help that he’ll have four new veterans alongside him starting up front, so he won’t be thrown into the fire without protection and will have a lot of help to guide him to achieving his highest possible outcome.

He was a slam dunk pick all the way and he won’t need to be the next Joe Thomas. He can just be Spencer Fano, and Spencer Fano is good enough to be one of the best left tackles in football right away.

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