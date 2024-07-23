Analyst Predicts What Amari Cooper’s Contract Extension Will Be

The Cleveland Browns need Amari Cooper if the team is serious about competing for a top seed during the regular season.

Cooper – who previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys – is reportedly frustrated with his contract situation, and he might not even show up to training camp unless he gets a new deal.

However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that both parties are willing to find some common ground and that she expects the Browns to get this deal done before long.

With that in mind, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team submitted his prediction for Cooper’s new deal, and it seemed quite reasonable.

He believes the Browns will give him a four-year extension worth $108 million with $49 million guaranteed.

Valentino argued that Cooper has been a legitimate top-tier option since he arrived in Berea, averaging 130 targets for 75 receptions, 1,205 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns through two seasons.

He believes he’s more than justified a contract extension, and while he’s not particularly young at 30 years old, he’s a sure-handed, versatile, crafty, and tough wide receiver who should continue to find ways of making an impact.

Per Valentino, Cooper should make something close to what the second-tier receivers are making, which would give him almost $27 million a year with two years fully guaranteed.

However, he also believes that if Cooper is hard-pressed to get to the $30 million per year range, the Browns might be forced to make a difficult decision about his future with the organization.

He’s been a stud since he arrived regardless of who’s thrown him the football, so, hopefully, he’ll stay for years to come.

