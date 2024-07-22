Calvin Austin Names Browns As His Most Anticipated Matchup

For years, the Cleveland Browns were an afterthought on most NFL teams’ schedules as players considered the AFC North team a winnable game on their schedule.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and Browns GM Andrew Berry changed that perception as the duo led Cleveland to the playoffs twice in the past four seasons.

Now, players are beginning to circle the Browns as an anticipated matchup.

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III among those players who cannot wait to face Cleveland.

Austin shared his thoughts on the Browns in a recent interview on 92.9 FM ESPN in Memphis, Tennessee, telling hosts of “The Jason & John Show” that Cleveland provides a staunch rivalry contest.

“So I would say the Browns, that’s the one I’m like yeah, we gotta beat them,” Austin said when asked which team he is most excited to face.

Austin called out the Cleveland fanbase, describing them as “ruthless” and suggesting that his first time on the road against the Browns showed him why a game away from Acrisure Stadium can be a miserable place for opposing teams.

“(Cleveland) was the first environment I was like, yo, this is an away game,” Austin told the hosts of the program.

While Baltimore and Cincinnati are also AFC North rivals, the rivalry created by the Browns’ players also makes the contest stand out for Austin.

“They gonna try you, so you got to get right with them,” Austin said about the Browns defensive athletes.

Cleveland hosts the Steelers for the first contest during Week 12 in a Thursday Night Football primetime contest.

