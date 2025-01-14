Analyst Questions Browns Drafting Myles Garrett In 2017

The Cleveland Browns had the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

As you may know by now, they used that pick to get the consensus and undisputed absolute best prospect in the nation.

Myles Garrett made an immediate impact with the team.

He’s their leader and best player and is well on pace to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once it’s all said and done.

Despite all that, NFL analyst Jeff Phelps believes the Browns should’ve gone in a different direction.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that they should’ve taken Patrick Mahomes instead.

.@andybaskin: "Myles Garrett…there wasn't even a second thought on there, was there?" Jeff Phelps: "Well, there should have been."

Of course, that makes sense now, but not even the most optimistic Kansas City Chiefs fan thought Mahomes would be as good as he is today.

He was considered an erratic prospect with a low ceiling who wasn’t ready to play.

Moreover, Phelps argued that even if he wasn’t ready, the Browns would’ve still had to play him at one point, which they did with DeShone Kizer, who they took in the second round.

In hindsight, it’s easy to make these kinds of statements.

Most teams in the league would’ve rather had Patrick Mahomes instead of whoever they picked.

However, perhaps the Browns might be one of the few teams that could and should be quite satisfied with their selection.

Also, maybe Mahomes wouldn’t be Mahomes without Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy to help him out.

