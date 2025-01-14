Analyst Proposes Surprising QB Trade Option For Browns

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

Most reports state that they will go after a veteran in free agency and add a rookie to their QB room.

With that in mind, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had a rather interesting and surprising proposition.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, he suggested the Browns could engage in talks with the Arizona Cardinals regarding Kyler Murray’s availability (via 92.3 The Fan).

.@ryanwilsonCBS with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony: #Browns should consider Kyler Murray in a trade for No. 2 pick, Travis Hunter would get the fanbase excited https://t.co/NLcvWNS0ym — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 14, 2025

Truth be told, that’s a rather wild trade proposition.

For starters, Murray is still under contract for three more years, and the Browns might not be able to absorb that kind of contract.

Even if they were, there have always been some major concerns about Murray.

While evidently talented and a very good scrambler, he has never been that consistent.

He’s also very small and injury-prone, and his ability to endure the wear and tear and physicality of the AFC North Division raises plenty of questions.

On top of that, even his current and former teammates have raised doubts about his character and leadership, and that’s the last thing you want on your team, much less after the Deshaun Watson debacle.

The Browns could and should explore all avenues to get better at the quarterback position.

Murray would most definitely be much better than anybody they had on their roster recently.

However, there are too many red flags, and the fans might not even want to hear anything about this wild trade proposal.

NEXT:

Insider Names Intriguing OC Option For Browns