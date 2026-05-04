Analyst Says Browns Defender Is About To Take A Massive Leap

Mason Graham is about to become a problem for every offensive line in the AFC.

That is the message from analyst Lance Reisland, who made a bold prediction about what the Browns’ defensive tackle is going to look like in his second NFL season.

“Another year older, bigger, stronger. Look for Mason Graham to continue to be a load in the run game, and expect the sacks, but more importantly the pressures, to rise this season. Year two is a big one for the former Michigan standout,” Reisland said.

Another year older, bigger, stronger. Look for Mason Graham to continue to be a load in the run game, and expect the sacks, but more importantly the pressures, to rise this season. Year two is a big one for the former Michigan standout. #Browns pic.twitter.com/kT5t5Ta1nW — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 4, 2026

That is an understatement when you consider what Graham already showed in his rookie season and what the ceiling looks like from here.

Graham was selected fifth overall by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan, where he established himself as one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in college football. At 6’4 and 315 pounds, he has the size, power, and athleticism to be a true difference maker at the position for years to come. In his first season he played all 17 games and started every single one of them, posting 49 combined tackles, 28 solo stops, 21 assists, 7 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits, and half a sack.

But here is what makes the year two projection so encouraging. Rookies along the defensive line almost universally take a significant leap in their second season as they shed the learning curve, add strength in the weight room, and develop more pass rush moves. Graham already had the physical tools as a rookie. The question was always how quickly the technique and the game plan understanding would catch up to the raw talent.

This is a defense that can carry this team on its back while the quarterback situation gets sorted out. And if Graham takes the leap that Reisland is predicting, opposing offenses are going to have a very long season trying to figure out how to handle what Cleveland is throwing at them up front.

Browns fans should be very excited about Graham in 2026. The best may genuinely be yet to come.

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