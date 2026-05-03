Insider Reveals What Browns’ New O-Line Could Look Like

The Cleveland Browns made it a focal point to address their offensive line this offseason. This offensive line was derailed by injuries over the last few years. The front office wanted to make sure to add plenty of depth to avoid this problem going forward.

The Browns have basically completely revamped their O-line heading into next season. They added Spencer Fano, Austin Barber, and Parker Brailsford during the draft. Some of those players could be immediate starters for the Browns on Day 1.

Terry Pluto recently gave some insight into what he thinks the Browns’ offensive line is going to look like going into the season.

“Let’s do some guessing about the offensive line: Fano (LT), Zion Johnson (LG), Brailsford (C), Elgton Jenkins (RG) and Tytus Howard (RT). If Brailsford isn’t ready, the Browns like guard Teven Jenkins. That would send Elgton Jenkins to play center. The point is the Browns are likely to have an entirely new starting offensive line,” Pluto wrote.

It’s not shocking to see Fano penciled in as the starting left tackle after the Browns selected him with the ninth overall pick during this year’s draft. He was arguably the top-ranked tackle and should be an immediate impact player in Cleveland. Zion Johnson should be fine at left guard, but the center spot is the most interesting out of the group.

The expectation is that Elgton Jenkins would start at center with Brailsford as the primary backup. Possibly, the Browns feel that Brailsford is ready to play right away, which would be great for Cleveland. It would be best to move Jenkins to right guard, where he’d be more comfortable, and start Brailsford on Day 1 at center. A fifth-round pick is rarely ready to play right away, but we’ll see how he looks in training camp.

Overall, the Browns are in much better shape on the offensive line than they were a season ago. They have much better depth and have reliable options at the tackle spots.

They have some rookies that can be key contributors right away and some veterans to help hold down the fort.

NEXT:

Browns' Second Round Pick Is Drawing A Bold NFL Comparison