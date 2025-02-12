Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Is ‘Going To Get Everyone Fired’

The past few years haven’t been great for the Cleveland Browns.

They did make the playoffs in 2023 thanks to Joe Flacco, but they’ve only had a record over .500 twice in the past decade.

While there are several reasons for the Browns’ shortcomings, a lack of consistency at the quarterback position is one of the most obvious reasons.

Trading for Deshaun Watson and signing him to a fully guaranteed deal has proven to be a mistake, as he hasn’t been able to play a full season for the Browns due to his off-field issues and injuries.

This has led to a lot of discourse about the way the team is being run, and how the Browns are going to move forward after this decision.

Zac Jackson mentioned as much in a recent episode of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” blaming Watson for the team’s recent shortcomings, indicating that his performances could be detrimental for many around the organization.

“Deshaun Watson sunk this team and he’s going to get everyone fired,” Jackson said.

"Deshaun Watson sunk this team and he's going to get everyone fired."@AkronJackson didn't mince words when talking about the #Browns current status. Full interview: https://t.co/ME6GTOmpYa pic.twitter.com/7jVOxWzDaz — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 11, 2025

The Browns’ current coaching staff can only hang on for so long, and even though Kevin Stefanski has been regarded as a strong coach, there’s only so much he can do with the team he’s been given.

Watson might not play for the Browns in 2025 given the current state of his Achilles, which would be another year that he doesn’t suit up for this team.

The Browns will have to find a different solution at the position over the next few months, putting more time and resources into finding a new quarterback.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Reveals Why Myles Garrett Wants To Leave Cleveland