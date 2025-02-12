Jameis Winston Reveals Why Myles Garrett Wants To Leave Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns could be without one of their best players in 2025, should Myles Garrett’s trade request get granted.

Garrett has expressed his discontent with the team, wanting to leave and give himself a better chance of winning a ring by the time his career is over.

The Browns have certainly had their fair share of struggles throughout the years that have made players like Garrett frustrated, and after enough time of not seeing any positive results, there comes a breaking point that Garrett has now gotten to.

This was evident in Jameis Winston’s recent interview with Cam Jordan, as he shared some points from his conversations with Garrett when they played on the Browns together.

After Winston said “What I saw from the [Browns] didn’t seem like an organization that was deteriorating,” Garrett responded, “Jameis, you’ve never been 0-16.”

Winston didn’t necessarily think the Browns were as poorly run as some people have made them out to be, but Garrett reminded him of the not-so-good days of when the team was 0-16.

Those were some of the darker days of the organization, and since Garrett has been around for a while, he has seen a lot throughout his tenure.

The Browns might not be destined for another zero-win season, but Garrett doesn’t seem to believe that they’re going to make a significant playoff run anytime soon.

Garrett’s trade request has been made public for over a week, so Browns fans are anxiously awaiting to see what will happen as a result.

