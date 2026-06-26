Analyst Says Todd Monken’s Success Hinges On One Factor

Todd Monken inherited one of the more complicated quarterback situations in the entire NFL when he took the Cleveland Browns job, and CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns laid out exactly how that reality will shape the way Monken’s first season gets evaluated. Rather than focusing on wins and losses alone, Bahns identified a specific developmental goal as the true measuring stick for success in year one.

Considering the past and current quarterback situation, he described what success should look like for Monken during this first season in Cleveland.

“Goal: Develop the youngsters and improve the offense. This front office has tasked countless coaches with attempting to win without a bona fide standout at the most important position, and perhaps Todd Monken will become the next casualty of that trend. Very few of his predecessors have had this many other intriguing pieces to work with, though. All he can do is make the most of Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger, Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion and all the other early-career weapons. The defense is already tremendous, so it is up to Monken to get the offense up to snuff,” Bahns wrote.

Cleveland has cycled through head coaches for years largely because none of them were ever given a true answer at quarterback, and Bahns is right to point out that history before assuming Monken will somehow be immune to it. Whether the Browns get average, inconsistent, or genuinely good quarterback play out of Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders remains the single biggest variable hanging over this entire season, and no amount of coaching brilliance can overcome it.

What separates Monken’s situation from his predecessors is the amount of talent surrounding whoever wins that quarterback job. Spencer Fano anchors a completely retooled offensive line. Carson Schwesinger continues developing as a building block on defense. Jared Verse has already drawn praise from multiple voices inside the building for his early leadership and production potential. KC Concepcion represents one of several talented rookie additions in a receiver room that also includes Denzel Boston and a 2nd year breakout candidate in Isaiah Bond.

The Browns have built one of the most talented rosters in the league outside of the quarterback position.

If success for Monken means showing real offensive improvement and genuine growth from his young pieces, that standard can be met. A retooled offensive line gelling together, rookie receivers continuing their strong trajectory from spring practices, and a young quarterback room showing developmental progress would all represent meaningful success, regardless of where the record ultimately lands.

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