Analyst Floats Bold Shedeur Sanders Trade Idea

The NFL offseason isn’t over yet, which means we may be seeing more trades in the near future. The Cleveland Browns have already been involved in multiple trades, but more could be coming.

In a new piece for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox wrote about a potential three-team trade that could land more quarterback talent in Cleveland. In this scenario, the New England Patriots get wide receiver Michael Wilson, while the Arizona Cardinals walk away with Shedeur Sanders, Kayshon Boutte, and the Browns’ 2027 fourth-round pick.

Meanwhile, the Browns would land QB Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots’ 2027 third-round pick.

Patriots Get: WR Michael Wilson

Cardinals Get: QB Shedeur Sanders, WR Kayshon Boutte, Browns’ 2027 4th-round pick

Browns Get: QB Jacoby Brissett, Patriots’ 2027 3rd-round pick

“In this theoretical three-team deal, Arizona offloads him to the always QB-needy Cleveland Browns while receiving draft compensation, along with second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders and Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte. Through this trade, the Cardinals would get another young QB to compete with Carson Beck for a long-term role. The Browns would get a backup/bridge QB and improved draft capital with which to chase a quarterback in 2027. The Patriots would complete a dynamic receiver trio comprised of Brown, Wilson and Romeo Doubs,” Knox wrote.

Why would the Browns commit to this trade and give away one quarterback for another? For one, it would give them a player who has more experience. Brissett has been in the league since 2016. While he may not be the biggest name in the NFL, he has plenty of veteran knowledge that could greatly assist the youthful Browns roster.

On top of that, the Browns would also acquire a third-round pick in this deal. That means they’d be in a better position next year and would have more picks that they could use to acquire another quarterback or someone else.

Trading Sanders would create waves, especially after just one season with the team. However, if the Browns are certain that they aren’t going to build a future with him, they would be smart to consider all of their options.

The Cardinals might give Sanders the sort of career that he wants and more chances to be a starter.

This potential deal is a big one with many moving pieces, so it’s not clear how possible it is, but if it did happen, it would generate a massive reaction.

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Insider Raises A Real Concern About Shedeur Sanders' Future Role