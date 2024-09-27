Analyst Shares How Oddsmakers View Browns’ Week 4 Contest

The Cleveland Browns have underperformed this season, losing two games the team was favored by oddsmakers to win.

Much of Cleveland’s struggles this season have been on the offensive side of the football as the unit ranks 31st in the league with 248 average total yards per game and 24th in the league after having scored a total of 50 points through their first three games.

It would be easy to see why the Browns – who have not won on the West Coast since 2012 – entered the week as an underdog by oddsmakers.

Could the team’s Week 4 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders be a lucky charm that could turn around the Browns’ fortunes?

Perhaps, especially now that a funny thing happened on the way to the desert.

With multiple star athletes out for Las Vegas this weekend, analyst Nick Camino shared that the Browns are now favored in the matchup against the Raiders (via X).

“Yesterday the Browns were up to a 2-point underdog at most sportsbooks,” Camino noted, adding, “Cleveland is now a 2.5-point favorite Sunday in light of today’s Raiders injury news.”

The Raiders will be without wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) as both have injuries that require time away from the field.

While the Browns have offensive issues, the Raiders’ woes have not been much better.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrown three interceptions for Las Vegas while running back Zamir White has only 102 rushing yards on 32 carries with one fumble.

Cleveland’s defense is expected to have Myles Garrett – the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year – despite his foot injury.

