6 Raiders Players Have Been Ruled Out For Browns Matchup

The Cleveland Browns could have the advantage against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend in their matchup.

The Raiders are going to be missing a lot of significant names when they take the field.

According to ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders are going to be missing star wide receiver Davante Adams, star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby, offensive tackle Thayer Munford, linebacker Divine Deablo, tight end Michael Mayer, and cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

List of Raiders out for Sunday’s game vs. the Browns: 🏈WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

🏈DE Maxx Crosby (ankle)

🏈OT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle)

🏈LB Divine Deablo (oblique)

🏈TE Michael Mayer (personal)

🏈CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2024

Of course, the two biggest headlines are both Adams and Crosby being out.

These are the two best players on the roster without a doubt.

Las Vegas is also reeling after getting beaten down by the previously winless Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Going back to Adams specifically, the current situation revolving around the All-Pro receiver is really fascinating right now.

In a season in which there was talk of Adams possibly hoping to link back up with his old MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, the Raiders struggling right now is going to open the door for more of that talk.

Especially after Adams only had four receptions last week against the worst team in football in a losing effort, he might not be happy with his current situation in Las Vegas.

A lot of eyes will be focused on how that situation progresses with his hamstring injury because of the player he is when he is on the field.

