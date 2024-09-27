Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, September 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 6 Raiders Players Have Been Ruled Out For Browns Matchup

6 Raiders Players Have Been Ruled Out For Browns Matchup

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: The 95-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch is shown behind empty stands after it was turned on during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could have the advantage against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend in their matchup.

The Raiders are going to be missing a lot of significant names when they take the field.

According to ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders are going to be missing star wide receiver Davante Adams, star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby, offensive tackle Thayer Munford, linebacker Divine Deablo, tight end Michael Mayer, and cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

Of course, the two biggest headlines are both Adams and Crosby being out.

These are the two best players on the roster without a doubt.

Las Vegas is also reeling after getting beaten down by the previously winless Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Going back to Adams specifically, the current situation revolving around the All-Pro receiver is really fascinating right now.

In a season in which there was talk of Adams possibly hoping to link back up with his old MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, the Raiders struggling right now is going to open the door for more of that talk.

Especially after Adams only had four receptions last week against the worst team in football in a losing effort, he might not be happy with his current situation in Las Vegas.

A lot of eyes will be focused on how that situation progresses with his hamstring injury because of the player he is when he is on the field.

NEXT:  Browns WRs Lead NFL In 1 Undesirable Category
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Timothy Lindsey
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Timothy Lindsey
Contributor at Browns Nation
Timothy Lindsey has covered the NFL, NBA, and MLB for popular sites such as Sports Illustrated, FanSided, and Sportskeeda. He also studied [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Members of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares How Oddsmakers View Browns' Week 4 Contest

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants knocks the ball out of the hands of Jordan Akins #88 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WRs Lead NFL In 1 Undesirable Category

2 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Rule Out 4 Players For Raiders Game

7 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Baker Mayfield speaks SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baker Mayfield Has Honest Admission About The City Of Cleveland

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Sends Warning To NFL Amid His Injuries

8 hours ago

ORCHARD PARK - NOVEMBER 17: Phil Dawson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with media after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 17, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York.

Bubba Ventrone Reveals New Story About Phil Dawson's Capabilities

11 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns defense celebrates in the end zone after an interception during the second half in the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hanford Dixon Believes Defense Could Learn Lesson From 1 Browns WR

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Addresses Controversial 4th-Down Call

13 hours ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI - Friday

Eric Metcalf Reveals His Big Concern With Browns

24 hours ago

NFL logo with footballs

Raiders Star Added To Injury Report Ahead Of Browns Matchup

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver James Proche II #11 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns Sign Veteran WR To One-Year Deal

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Returns To Practice With Noticeable Change

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Resting Due To Foot Injury

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Damone Clark #18 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Doesn't Hold Back Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analysts Confirm Jed Wills' Clean MRI, Will Attempt To Play Against Raiders

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants is tackled by Jordan Hicks #58 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jordan Hicks Earns Unique Distinction In Week 3 PFF Grades

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Browns Insider Has Strong Belief About Myles Garrett's Status For Sunday

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Las Vegas Raiders helmets are seen before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bubba Ventrone Reveals 2 Raiders Who Can Be A 'Game-Changer'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Reveals What The Focus Has Been With Browns' Offense

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Zak Zinter #70 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Zak Zinter Reveals His Mentality Ahead Of First Potential NFL Start

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL QB Breaks Down Deshaun Watson's Performance

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

Analyst Reveals Browns Rank Last In 1 Critical Offensive Category

1 day ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 8: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Video Captures Malik Nabors, Myles Garrett Sharing Special Moment

1 day ago

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders attends a news conference during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 13, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.

Antonio Pierce Shares His Thoughts On Myles Garrett

1 day ago

Browns Nation