Andrew Berry Reveals His Stance On Possible Trade For No.1 Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially less than a month away.

All teams in the league could benefit from a blue-chip prospect or two, but teams like the Cleveland Browns desperately need a player who could instantly impact their on-field performance.

Some believe the team will pursue a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, while others are under the impression that they’ll go after another position, such as defensive end or cornerback.

While all of their options are seemingly open at No. 2, there has been some recent chatter about the Browns putting a trade together to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Tennessee Titans.

This would give the Browns the most flexibility possible, and seemingly allow them the opportunity to draft Cam Ward, who is believed to be the consensus best QB in the class.

It might make sense on paper, but GM Andrew Berry doesn’t seem to be in a big rush to make that deal happen.

As analyst Zac Jackson pointed out on X, Berry recently said that it is “unlikely” that the Browns will trade up, but is open to deals as the draft gets closer.

At the owners meetings, Andrew Berry said it’s “unlikely” the Browns would trade up to No. 1 but didn’t close the door on that or anything. He referred to “using the shot clock” in keeping options open to and through April 24. https://t.co/QOOGjtFo4R — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 30, 2025

Teams tend to make decisions on the fly during the draft, especially if it isn’t going the way they expected.

If the Titans get on the clock and the Browns feel that strongly about Ward or another prospect, they could throw a proverbial “Hail Mary” at the last second, hoping to improve their team with the best player on the board, at least in their eyes.

NEXT:

Browns Would Make NFL History If They Traded Up To No. 1 Pick