Browns Would Make NFL History If They Traded Up To No. 1 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are in a privileged position right now.

However, it still might not be good enough to get what they want or need.

The Browns are slated to have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And while there will obviously be more than enough high-end prospects to choose from there, the one player they covet might be gone by then.

That’s why they could reportedly trade up to No. 1 to get Miami star QB Cam Ward.

If that were to happen, the Browns would become the very first team to trade up from No. 2 to No. 1, according to Andrew Siciliano.

What would it cost for Browns or Giants to trade up to #1 overall in the @NFL Draft? No team has gone from #2 or #3 to #1 in 50 years. There has NEVER been a trade up from #2. Falcons traded up from #3 in 1975. Atlanta gave Baltimore 2x All-Pro RT George Kunz, one of the best… — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 29, 2025

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly more than happy to keep the No. 1 selection and take Cam Ward.

They’re also open for business and likely wouldn’t mind trading down if it came down to it, but they will have to be blown away by any offer they get.

The Browns have plenty of draft selections in this year’s draft, and next year’s first-round pick would also most likely have to be included.

It won’t be easy, and some might think it’s not even worth it, but it will be interesting to see what they do.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Reveals Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah