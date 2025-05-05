Browns Nation

Monday, May 5, 2025
Browns Analyst Reveals Major Concern At Key Position

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

An NFL team doesn’t go 3-14 without having a lot of holes throughout the roster, and that’s exactly the scenario where the Cleveland Browns find themselves as the front office attempts to rebuild swiftly and smoothly to ensure another nightmare season doesn’t await them in 2025.

After an eventful 2025 NFL Draft, one analyst believes that one of Cleveland’s position groups is still a big question mark even after making a couple of crafty moves this offseason.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram questioned the wide receiver group and said there is more work ahead.

“I don’t think they can be done (adding players). … I don’t think the Week 1 receiver rotation is going to be Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Diontae Johnson, Jamari Thrash and David Bell. It feels like that really needs a significant upgrade, to me. … So there’s tons of question marks at that position and I think they need to add one or two more guys,” Petrak said.

It’s a fair point, as none of those players have proven they can be relied upon outside of Jeudy, who is coming off a career year in his debut season in Cleveland.

Jeudy was outstanding in 2024 with 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns despite all the turmoil at quarterback.

That turmoil still exists because there are four quarterbacks on the roster, not including Deshaun Watson, who likely won’t suit up for the Browns again.

There are still a handful of accomplished veteran receivers on the market, as well as a few undrafted free agents who could make a splash at rookie camp, but Petrak is right.

This front office won’t be doing the questionable quarterback group any favors if these are the wide receivers in Week 1.

