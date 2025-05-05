Browns Nation

Monday, May 5, 2025
NFL Rookie Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to end what was one of the most surprising slides in history.

With the selection at No. 144 overall came heightened expectations that most fifth-round picks never experience, but one Baltimore Ravens rookie recently had a big prediction regarding Sanders and gave him a vote of confidence.

An article for the Baltimore Ravens website spotlighted LaJohntay Wester, who knows Sanders quite well from his days as a wide receiver at Colorado, and he believes his former teammate will overcome what he went through during the draft process.

“I was disappointed that they did him like that,” Wester said. “I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He’s going to work hard and he’s going to win that job in Cleveland.”

Sanders has an uphill battle to win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco also on the depth chart.

Sanders may not start in Week 1, but given the fact that the Browns now have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cleveland gave all four quarterbacks a chance in the regular season to give the front office a better idea of what it wants to do about the position moving forward.

Next year’s quarterback class is seen as a great one, so if Sanders is going to grab hold of the franchise QB role for the Browns, it might have to happen at some point this season.

Justin Hussong
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox,

Browns Nation